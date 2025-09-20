Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr. Waqar Masood, uncle of cricketer Shan Masood and former Federal Secretary of Finance, passed away; funeral to be held in Islamabad after Maghrib prayers.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) Former federal minister and renowned bureaucrat Dr. Waqar Masood, uncle of national cricketer Shan Masood, has passed away.

His brother Mansoor Khan confirmed the news, stating that the funeral will be held today after Maghrib prayers in Islamabad.

Dr. Waqar Masood had served for many years as Federal Secretary of Finance and was regarded as one of the country’s most experienced economic administrators.