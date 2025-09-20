Open Menu

UAE, Serbian Presidents Attend Parade Marking Day Of Serbian Unity, Freedom, National Flag

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) BELGRADE , 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, today attended a military parade held as part of celebrations marking the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag. The event took place during His Highness’ working visit to Serbia.

H.H. was welcomed by President Vučić and senior Serbian officials upon his arrival at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade, in front of which the parade took place.

The parade featured various units of the Serbian Armed Forces, including displays of military vehicles, defence systems, river fleet vessels, command and protection forces, air defence units, and paratroopers. A ceremonial display of the Serbian national flag, stretching approximately 300 metres, also took place in front of the main grandstand.

H.H. congratulated President Vučić on this national occasion, wishing Serbia and its people continued progress, stability and prosperity. He also reaffirmed the strength of UAE–Serbia relations and the shared commitment to further enhancing bilateral ties in the interests of both nations and their peoples.

The parade was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several ministers and senior officials accompanying H.H. during the visit.

H.H. later departed Belgrade, concluding his working visit to Serbia.

