Sultan Bin Ahmed Meets University Of Sharjah Students Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH,20th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), met with students returning from their academic exchanges abroad at the university’s main building. These students participated in the “Study Abroad” programme organised by the university in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

H.H. congratulated the students on completing their scholarships and returning home enriched with knowledge and experience. He praised their dedication to enhancing their academic and research skills, emphasising that returning students serve as ambassadors for both the University of Sharjah and the UAE, carrying a responsibility to uphold the highest academic and ethical standards.

The programme, H.H. noted, strengthens students’ scientific skills, fosters partnerships with leading international universities, and contributes to advancing higher education and research in the UAE.

He highlighted the students’ role in gaining international cultural experiences while introducing global audiences to Emirati and Islamic culture. The students also shared their experiences, challenges, and achievements across various academic disciplines during the meeting.

