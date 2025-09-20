Govt Eases RLNG Connections For Consumers With Paid Demand Notices
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 01:47 PM
Consumers who already paid gas demand notices can now obtain RLNG connections by paying only the difference and security fee, the Petroleum Ministry announced.
Islamabad : (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) The federal government has announced a major relief for consumers who have already paid demand notices for gas connections.
According to the Petroleum Ministry’s directives issued to gas companies, consumers who had previously cleared their demand notices will now be eligible for re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) connections by paying only the difference amount and security fee under the new initiative.
The decision was reviewed In a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, where the comprehensive plan for providing RLNG connections to domestic consumers across the country was discussed.
During the meeting, managing directors of SNGPL and SSGCL presented a detailed strategy to implement the government’s instructions.
