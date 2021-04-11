Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak hours in Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Abu Dhabi Police have announced that heavy-duty trucks, lorries, and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi roads between 08:00 and 10:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00 throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The police have urged drivers of heavy-duty trucks to adhere to this schedule and to contribute to making the emirate's road safer during the holy month.