Abu Dhabi polo team wins ADCB EPA Cup 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi polo team has emerged victorious and were crowned as the polo champions at the final match of the third annual Emirates Polo Association, ADCB EPA cup, held on Friday, 17th January 2020.

With the polo season in full swing and renowned for showcasing some of the best polo in the UAE, the thrilling finale of the ADCB EPA cup was held at the Desert Palm Polo club and saw participation from four teams; the A.M polo team led by H.H. Sheikha Alya Al Maktoum, the Ghantoot team led by Nasser Al Shamsi, the Abu Dhabi team led by Faris Al Yabhouni, and the Bhansali team led by RishiKumar Bhansali. The tournament was held from 8th – 17th January 2020.

Ali Al Bwardy Chairman of Emirates Polo Association, EPA, shared his delight at the success of the tournament and said, "Our heartiest congratulations to the Abu Dhabi polo team.

We are extremely proud to have partnered with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Savills middle East to bring a thrilling tournament that spanned over a week and showcased the sport of kings in such a magnificent way.

"As a nation, we are fans of equestrian sports and have great respect for horses - any sport that can show off their speed, elegance and grace, so beautifully must be preserved and shared with all to enjoy. It is our endeavour to keep this great sport alive and thriving and we look forward to many more exciting tournaments," he added.