Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit Begins Tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit is beginning tomorrow (Tuesday), bringing together more than 25 local and Federal government agencies, and 400 specialists, experts, officials, leaders, strategists and policy makers, as well as governmental and private organisations.

The summit will discuss the best practices for developing smart cities and addressing challenges, contributing to enriching participants' knowledge and developing action plans that will lead to smarter and more efficient solutions.

Under the patronage of the Department of Municipalities and Transportation, (DMT) this year's specialised regional physical gathering of high-level decision makers will be held under the theme "Shaping the Cities of the Future" on 23rd and 24th November 2021, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi - Etihad Towers.

The summit comes in line with the Department's strategic map and the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which represents the new direction on which the country's future services, sectors and infrastructure will depend. The summit will develop the frameworks and support ambitious plans for smart cities in the emirate and review the latest technological developments and innovations from the public and private sectors, in addition to ensuring the availability of a world-class infrastructure capable of supporting investments in modern technologies in roads, parks, recreational and infrastructural projects.

The organising committee of the summit said that the second edition will pave the way for strengthening cooperation between all sectors and emphasise the need for key players in the smart cities and artificial intelligence sector to focus on innovation in order to chart a better and more prosperous future, bring about the real changes needed for the benefit of societies and individuals, and strengthen the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global leader in investing in artificial intelligence across all sectors.

Key governmental partners will be part of the summit activities, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Interior, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi Global Market Authority, Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Center, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Ports, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Ain Distribution Company, Al Dhafrah Region Municipality (DRM), Masdar and Tadweer.

The summit’s key sponsors include Bayanat, Cisco, Huawei, Foresight Group, UBERBINDER, Streamax Technology, Software AG, Injazat, Tahaluf Al Emarat, Consent Group, EE Consulting AG and ptv Group.

