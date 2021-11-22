Abu Dhabi Sports Council calls volunteer for upcoming FINA World Swimming Championships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Sports Council has issued a call for over 1,000 volunteers to support the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) and the World Aquatics Festival taking place on Yas Island.

With no previous experience required, volunteers aged 16 and over are encouraged to register for the unique opportunity of assisting the sporting event across a range of duties. The volunteer roles available include assisting athletes and organisers in the field of play, media management for the international media centre, stadium venue operations and sports presentations, among others.

Volunteers are being recruited through Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s volunteer programme, Emirati Marshalls, the UAE Swimming Federation as well as local swimming clubs and the community. Those interested in becoming a volunteer can register their interest via the event’s website: www.volunteers.ae.

Taking place from 16th - 21st December, the FINA World Swimming Championships will showcase the very best in aquatic sporting talent, providing both local and international fans with the opportunity to watch top-quality competitive swimming action in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Keen volunteers will gain experience supporting the World Aquatic Festival, which will be hosted in parallel with the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Yas Bay, from 15th-21st December.

It will feature the FINA High Diving Qualifier, the ultimate leg of the FINA/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series 2021, a brand-new Open Water Swimming Mixed Relay, and a FINA Diving Team Exhibition.

Providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for volunteers, the FINA World Championships (25m) will see more than 1,000 athletes from over 180 countries compete across six days in 44 medal events including men’s and women’s events in all four strokes – freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly – along with the individual medley and relays.

The championships will take place in Etihad Arena, which is being transformed into an aquatics haven for the event.

Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council host of the event, said, "We are delighted to bring yet another major international event to the capital, welcoming over 1,000 athletes to Yas Island this coming December. Events of this magnitude simply would not be possible without the support of volunteers, and I invite the whole community to get involved! "As well as encouraging young people to live a more active lifestyle and giving them inspiration by working on an event which will welcome the world’s best swimmers, this opportunity will afford them the chance to learn new skills and challenge themselves both physically and mentally."