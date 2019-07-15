(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The 16th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC, held 477 meetings, discussed 52 draft federal laws, reviewed 226 questions on 26 general topics, issued 317 recommendations, and received representatives of over 282 authorities and 775 experts.

A report on the outcomes and accomplishments of the FNC was discussed during the regular coordination meeting between the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs and the General Secretariat of the FNC.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their future cooperation and plans, with the aim of developing more effective communication channels and achieving integration between the government and the FNC in supporting the country’s sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, and Dr. Saeed Mohammed Al Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary of Federal National Council Affairs at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and several officials from both sides.

Tareq Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, said, "Our partnership with the FNC General Secretariat is a positive model of constructive cooperation, to achieve harmony and integration between the government and the FNC, as well as unify their efforts to serve the nation’s development, and answer the aspirations and needs of Emiratis, in line with the Political Empowerment Programme of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which aims to create a council that supports the country’s development and citizens’ issues."

The meeting then explained the preparations for the coming FNC elections and discussed the sixth edition of the ministry’s "Political Participation Magazine," which aims to encourage political participation among the entire community.

It also witnessed a presentation on the results of the " 8th Political Empowerment Forum," which aims to involve university students in politics and encourage them to participate in the FNC elections.