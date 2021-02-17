UrduPoint.com
ADGM Office Of Data Protection First In Gulf To Join Global Privacy Assembly IECWG

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

ADGM Office of Data Protection first in gulf to join Global Privacy Assembly IECWG

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Office of Data Protection (ODP) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre in the MENA region, has become the first data protection regulator in the Gulf region to join the Global Privacy Assembly’s International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group (IECWG).

The IECWG is a permanent working group of the Global Privacy Assembly. Its purpose is to facilitate and support enforcement cooperation on live cases impacting multiple jurisdictions. The IECWG is co-chaired by the Canadian Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC), the United Kingdom’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the United StatesFederal Trade Commission (FTC).

Sami Mohammed, ADGM Commissioner of Data Protection, said, "We are pleased to be the first Data Protection regulator in the Gulf to join the IECWG. The processing and misuse of personal data is a global issue as many of us rely on technological solutions and services on a daily basis.

It is our responsibility to ensure that the business community at ADGM respects the rights of Data Subjects and complies with our Data Protection Regulations. Our participation and membership of the IECWG demonstrates that we will work with other authorities to safeguard the rights of these individuals."

The Global Privacy Assembly, formerly known as the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, is a forum for Data Protection and Privacy Authorities across the world. The Assembly has over 130 participating authorities including ADGM.

The ADGM ODP was established as a result of ADGM’s enactment of a new set of Data Protection Regulations in 2021, replacing the current Data Protection Regulations of 2015. The ADGM ODP is responsible for promoting data protection within ADGM, maintaining the register of Data Controllers, enforcing the obligations upon Data Controllers and upholding the rights of Data Subjects.

