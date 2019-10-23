UrduPoint.com
ADNOC, ADGM Mark World Polio Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) ADNOC and its group companies and the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, have celebrated the World Polio Day, which falls on 24th October every year.

The two headquarters in Abu Dhabi were lit with the World Polio Day's hashtag "#endpolio" to celebrate this important occasion as the world is inching closer to eradicating the disease, which has long threatened the future of children in many countries and in the light of the UAE's initiatives to fight polio for the benefit of 400 million children annually across the world.

This also reflects the country's commitment to the humanitarian approach and principle aimed to help the needy people, promote human development programmes, maintain safety and health, and provide adequate health care service to the children around the world.

