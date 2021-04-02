AED 7.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2021) The real estate and properties transactions valued at 7.1 billion in total during the week ending 01 April 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly real estate report said the sum of transactions was 1,746, 103 plots were sold for AED 722.02 million, 1,116 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.05 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for AED 212.6 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 53 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 212.6 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 28 sales transactions worth AED 223.

92 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 22 sales transactions worth AED 55.3 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 8 sales transactions worth AED 26 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 202 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 190 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 188 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4 billion, with the highest being a land in Marsa Dubai, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.

86 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 193 million.