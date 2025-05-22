AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) In a step toward strengthening media and communication capabilities, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deraya Speakers, a leading organisation in speaker and media training.

The strategic agreement focuses on developing joint training initiatives and sharing expertise, in response to the fast-evolving global media landscape.

Attended by Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, the MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Hind Khalifat, CEO of Deraya Speakers, during an official ceremony alongside staff from both organizations and a group of Deraya program graduates.

As part of the agreement, AGDA and Deraya Speakers will collaborate on delivering high-quality training programmes in media and communication, co-hosting seminars and conferences, and facilitating the exchange of professional consultations.

The partnership will also focus on the development of new training modules and the enhancement of existing programmes to address emerging trends and challenges in the media sector.

This MoU underscores AGDA’s ongoing commitment to providing its students and affiliates with cutting-edge skills and practical knowledge, reinforcing its role as a leading institution shaping the future of UAE diplomacy.

