Pension Payments For May To Be Disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a total of AED831,363,259.82 worth of pension payments will be disbursed on Tuesday 27th May 2025, an increase of AED52,814,510 from May 2024, when pension payments totalled AED778,548,749.06.
The payments will benefit a total of 49,910 pensioners and beneficiaries, an increase of 1,760 from the 48,150 who received disbursements in May 2024.
Pension payments are disbursed to civilians subject to the laws implemented by the GPSSA as well as to eligible pensioners and beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with the pension laws by which they are subject to.
