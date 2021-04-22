UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Bin Mohammed Chairs UAE National Olympic Committee General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), said that developing the UAE sports sector and enhancing the competitiveness of UAE athletes is key to raising the country’s profile in international events.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed stressed the importance of regulating all aspects of the sports sector, opening the door for creative ideas and suggestions and selecting the best ideas to implement. This will further boost the UAE’s position on the global sports map and is aligned with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years, he said.

Sheikh Ahmed said that the UAE sports sector has demonstrated its ability to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and resume activities and competitions remotely, while also creating new techniques for performing daily exercises. A number of scientific and academic events were also hosted remotely to develop the skills of athletes, he said.

H.H.’s remarks came as he chaired the 44th General Assembly of the NOC, which was held virtually in the presence of Humaid Al Qattami, First Vice President of the NOC and Chairman of the Executive Board; Mohammed Al Mahmoud, Second Vice President of the NOC; Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary-General of the NOC; Ezza bint Suliaman, Assistant Secretary-General for Financial and Administrative Affairs, along with representatives of local sports federations.

The General Assembly approved the membership of the Archery Federation and the eSports Federation in the NOC, after meeting the membership conditions. The assembly also approved the admission of Nada Askar and Khalid Al-Zaabi to the membership board of the committee.

During the meeting, attendees recommended that athletes participating in international events receive the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure their health and safety. They also suggested hosting more educational and legal workshops for members of local sports federations to educate them about the UAE Sports Arbitration Center and its tasks and activities. Attendees were also briefed about the activities of UAE Sports Arbitration Center.

The General Assembly also approved the minutes of the 43rd the committee meeting, the 2020 report of the National Olympic Committee, as well as the estimated budget for the same period. The Assembly also approved the NOC’s activities and events for 2021.

