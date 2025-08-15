KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

(@Abdulla99267510)

KP Chief Secretary says aircraft likely crashed due to adverse weather conditions

PESHAWAR: A government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government helicopter crashed in Mohmand district while on its way to Bajaur, killing three people, officials confirmed on Friday.

The helicopter went missing en route from Peshawar to Bajaur and lost contact when it reached Mohmand.

KP Chief Secretary stated that the aircraft likely crashed due to adverse weather conditions.

The authorities said the helicopter came down in the Changai Banda area which resulted in the deaths of all three on board.

The local sources reported that explosions were heard in nearby areas following the crash.

The officials said it is not yet clear whether the accident was solely caused by bad weather or other factors, and a detailed investigation is underway.