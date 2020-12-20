Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) AJMAN, 20th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued a Resolution, appointing Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khajaj as Secretary General of the International Charity Organisation, ICO, in Ajman.

The Resolution shall come into effect on the date of its issuance and shall be published in the official gazette.