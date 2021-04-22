UrduPoint.com
Al Rostamani Group Donates AED10 Million To '100 Million Meals'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) Al Rostamani Group has donated AED10 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Group’s donation will help provide 10 million meals as food distribution has already begun in several countries as part of the campaign that aims to reach low-income families, orphans, widows and refugees in 30 countries across the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

Marwan Abdullah Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, noted that the contribution to the campaign is in line with the Group’s commitment to take part in national humanitarian initiatives, the most recent of which is this campaign that encourages giving during Ramadan. It also falls within the Group’s corporate social responsibility activities to support the less fortunate, and translate the humanitarian values of the UAE.

"The UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, that keep growing in scope year after year, reflect the country’s relief and humanitarian aid priorities.

Participating in such noble endeavours is the least we can do at Al Rostamani Group as a token of gratitude to the nation, and its leadership that inspires and encourages people to donate and help people in need."

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made through four simple ways: website, SMS, bank transfer and call centre.

Entities and individuals can donate as little as AED10 to provide 10 meals, rising to AED500, through the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae. A bank transfer also enables people inside and outside the UAE to donate through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201).

Companies and people in the UAE can donate by sending "Meal" on SMS to the specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website, while big monetary donations can be made by reaching out to the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999.

