UrduPoint.com

Al Seer Marine Posts AED2.45 Billion Net Profit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:45 PM

Al Seer Marine posts AED2.45 billion net profit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Al Seer Marine, a marine company that is engaged across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), today announced its financial results for the period ending 30th September 2021.

Over the nine-month period, the Company’s net profit jumped to AED2.45 billion from AED25.40 million in the corresponding period a year ago. The increase in net profit was driven by a significant rise in income from investments and recent acquisitions that continue to drive the Company’s extensive diversification efforts. The company also reported net profit of AED2.04 billion in Q3 2021, compared to AED5.73 million in Q3 2020.

Revenue for the nine-month period ending 30th September 2021 stood at AED407.50 million, a 14.44 percent increase from AED 356.09 million in the corresponding period last year. The Company’s revenue also grew by 0.90% to 134.96 million in Q3 2021, compared to AED133.75 million in Q3 2020. Sales revenues for the period saw a considerable uptick as the company continues to identify promising sectors within the marine service industry that provide opportunities for long-term growth.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine, said, "As the region’s leading marine services company, it is vital for Al Seer Marine to continuously look for opportunities with tremendous growth potential in the marketplace. This diversification strategy has seen us acquire a portfolio of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) for transport of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) through our partnership with BGN International, one of the world’s leading energy, trading, storage, and transportation companies. More recently, the company further expanded its commercial shipping capabilities to leverage projected growth in the global seaborne trade.

"Our business strategy has shown tremendous success over the past year. Looking ahead, I’m confident that our unique value proposition will continue to deliver steady and healthy growth, whilst our diversification strategy builds further resilience for years to come."

Related Topics

LPG World Business Company UAE Dirham Bulgarian Lev September Gas 2020 Islamabad High Court From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

NUST retains No. 1 position among Pakistani HEIs; ..

NUST retains No. 1 position among Pakistani HEIs; ascends 2 positions to stand a ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

51 minutes ago
 Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on ..

Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on Cultural Heritage at COP26

45 minutes ago
 Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA C ..

Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA Chief - Kremlin

45 minutes ago
 Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Bee ..

Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Beetaloo Basin 'Regrettable'

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action ..

Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action plans: Hammad Azhar

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.