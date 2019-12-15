Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will preside over a UAE delegation on an official visit to China that aims to diversify and strengthen environmental cooperation between the two countries.

Scheduled to run from 18th to 21st December, the agenda will feature multiple high-level meetings with Chinese officials to explore best practices and latest technologies in the environmental sector. These include meetings with Li Bingrong, Vice-Chairman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dr.

Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary-General of the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation, Ma Xuezhong, President of China-Arab Investment Fund Management Company, and Li Wei, Chairman of Beijing Goke Agricultural Machinery.

The UAE delegation will tour several Chinese entities, including AI companies SenseTime and ByteDance, China Wholesale Market, the state-owned chemicals giant Sinochem Group, and National JUNCO Research Centre.