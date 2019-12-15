UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Zeyoudi To Lead UAE Delegation To China

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:16 PM

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will preside over a UAE delegation on an official visit to China that aims to diversify and strengthen environmental cooperation between the two countries.

Scheduled to run from 18th to 21st December, the agenda will feature multiple high-level meetings with Chinese officials to explore best practices and latest technologies in the environmental sector. These include meetings with Li Bingrong, Vice-Chairman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dr.

Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary-General of the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation, Ma Xuezhong, President of China-Arab Investment Fund Management Company, and Li Wei, Chairman of Beijing Goke Agricultural Machinery.

The UAE delegation will tour several Chinese entities, including AI companies SenseTime and ByteDance, China Wholesale Market, the state-owned chemicals giant Sinochem Group, and National JUNCO Research Centre.

Related Topics

China UAE Company Visit Beijing Mongolia December Market From Best

Recent Stories

Over 600 foreign observers to watch upcoming Uzbek ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

47 minutes ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

1 hour ago

MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in Londo ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nat ..

1 hour ago

Annual Investment Meeting to take place in March 2 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.