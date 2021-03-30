Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framework using state-of-the-art visual communication technologies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The third day of the 15th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions abroad began with an address given remotely by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, about "Future prospects for foreign policy in Africa".

This was followed by a session with Omar Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, touching on the role of the Ministry and its latest initiatives.

For his part, Abdullah Mohamed Al Blooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation presented an overview of developments in the support services sector at MoFAIC.

The third day of the forum ended with a panel on "UAE-USA relations under the new White House Administration", featuring Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States and Norman Roule, a senior advisor to the Counter Extremism Project and United Against Nuclear Iran, who joined the forum remotely for this panel moderated by news anchor Hadley Gamble.

The forum, held annually in Abu Dhabi as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's keenness to encourage interaction between ministers, officials, UAE ambassadors and representatives abroad, aims to promote the exchange of views on regional and international developments while improving the effectiveness of the UAE’s foreign policy.