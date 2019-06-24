UrduPoint.com
Anarock To Sell Aldar's Abu Dhabi Properties To Indians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

An Indian real estate consultant Anarock announced on Monday that it has partnered with Aldar Properties to sell housing and commercial assets located in Abu Dhabi to Indian investors, Press Trust of India, PTI, reported on Monday

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) An Indian real estate consultant Anarock announced on Monday that it has partnered with Aldar Properties to sell housing and commercial assets located in Abu Dhabi to Indian investors, Press Trust of India, PTI, reported on Monday.

Aldar Properties PJSC is Abu Dhabi's leading property development, management and investment company.

"With our intense focus on the UAE for our international growth, Abu Dhabi stands out as an exceptional market. Abu Dhabi offers Indians a great opportunity for investment and business growth," Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group, said in a statement.

He said the partnership with Aldar Properties would provide Indian clients access to some of the best properties and communities in the region.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar Properties, said India is a very important market.

"This strategic collaboration would enable Indian buyers to benefit from the newly introduced law regarding freehold ownership of land in investment zones and visa rules for real estate investors in Abu Dhabi, which have made our destinations even more attractive to international investors," he added.

Shajai Jacob, CEO-GCC, Anarock, said the tie up would assist India's high net-worth families and individuals to take advantage of Abu Dhabi's beneficial investment ecosystem.

Anarock already has offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It plans to expand further in the UAE with four new offices in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

