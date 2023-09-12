Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) – Under its new identity as “AIM Congress”, the Organising Committee of the World’s Leading Investment Platform will once again gather together regional and international leaders, thinkers, and innovators at the 13th edition of the event, which will take place from 7th to 9th May 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event will address the profound changes currently taking place in the global investment landscape and seek out innovative yet sustainable solutions for navigating these changes in a way that benefits the broader economy.

To be anchored on the theme “Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development,” AIM Congress 2024 is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as lead partner. With a lineup of more high-profile events and activities, next year’s AIM Congress will provide an excellent platform to utilise collective expertise and diverse perspectives to drive inclusive, sustainable development.

To be hosted yet again in the UAE’s vibrant capital, AIM Congress 2024 plans to surpass the success achieved by last year’s edition which attracted 10,313 participants and 693 speakers from 175 different countries.

To address unprecedented challenges in the global economy, AIM Congress 2024 seeks to offer a comprehensive understanding of the shifting investment dynamics and their impacts. Bringing together policymakers, industry experts, and visionaries, this premier event will foster insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and strategic collaborations to adapt to the changing investment landscape caused by the rapid advancement of technology, a range of geopolitical issues, value chain disruptions, and the sustainability imperative, among others.

AIM aims to highlight the vital role of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in encouraging economic growth, particularly in emerging markets. FDIs play a crucial part in stimulating innovation, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable development. The AIM Congress will thus present an exclusive forum for emerging markets to showcase their potential and attract foreign investment, driving economic transformation and prosperity.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, expressed his enthusiasm for AIM Congress 2024, stating that, “For more than a decade, AIM Congress has been steadfast in its commitment to promote global economic cooperation and harness the potential of countries especially emerging markets. Amid the backdrop of the shifting global investment scene, it is all-important for countries to adapt and explore new avenues for growth. For its 2024 edition, AIM Congress will continue to be the leading venue where the world’s key economic stakeholders congregate to facilitate dialogue and pave the way for impactful investments that propel a brighter, better future for each and everyone.”

“Moreover, hosting such vital global event further boosts the strategic position of the UAE on the global investment map as a preferred investment destination for international investors who are in search of opportunities for sustained growth, expansion, and success. As the UAE being one of the largest investing countries worldwide, this event perfectly aligns with the country’s current investment directions, effectively addressing the prevailing challenges confronting the global economy while striving to foster development, prosperity, and sustainability in future investment destinations for Emirati investments,” he added.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman ADDED, said, “Building on the remarkable success of AIM’s previous edition, we are raising the bar to meet the expectations of the global investment community. As the Capital of Capital, Abu Dhabi is leading global conversations on investments outlook and dynamics in an era characterised by mega shifts. Our approach to inward and outward investments is guided by our unwavering commitment to place human development, sustainability, and advanced technology at the core of socio-economic plans at local and international levels, support of ESG agendas, and enhance synergies through international cooperation to improve life for all.”

Al Zaabi added, “By focusing on the theme of adapting to a shifting investment landscape, we aim to equip delegates with the knowledge and tools necessary to seise opportunities and drive sustainable development. We are looking forward to engage with decision-makers, investors, business leaders, and experts from around the world to identify mutually beneficial opportunities as Abu Dhabi’s growing ‘Falcon Economy’ is attracting the attention of key global investment powerhouses to build partnerships, flourish, and expand.”

For his part, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, commented, “In the face of the various challenges confronting our world today such as climate change, global value chain disruptions, food security, and escalating price inflation, coupled with the continued decline in global economic growth, emerges the announcement of AIM’s new identity as AIM Congress. AIM Congress positions itself as a premier venue for investment, providing the optimal platform for esteemed leaders and decision-makers around the world to delve into comprehensive research, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and exchange invaluable experiences and perspectives with the aim of collectively addressing our most pressing issues, reshape the global trade and investment landscape, and ultimately foster positive, enduring social and economic impacts in diverse regions worldwide.”

Built upon a foundation of its five key pillars – FDI, FPI, Startups, SMEs, and Future Cities – that underpin the event’s objectives and provide a framework for its activities, AIM Congress 2024 will co-organise sessions, forums, and workshops with some of the most prominent international organisations such as the World Health Organisation, World Tourism Organisation, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), World Trade Organisation, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), among others. In particular, it will also feature newly initiated forums, namely the Young Leaders Under 30, Belt & Road Summit, Technology Pitching Stage, and Youngest Billionaires, and will place greater emphasis on the Entrepreneurs Investment Summit and the Future Finance Forum as essential elements of the SMEs and the FPI pillars, respectively.

AIM Congress 2024 is expected to attract a diverse audience, including those from government and private organisations, international & regional civil society organisations, associations, federations, and academia from around the world. They will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, establish valuable connections, and explore investment prospects in various sectors.