Arab Space Cooperation Group Appoints UAE's Salem Al Qubaisi As Its President

Thu 28th October 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The Arab Space Cooperation Group has appointed Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, as its president, following a summit, which took place during the Seventh Arab Dialogue for Space Cooperation, involving all 14 member states committed to advancing peaceful space exploration.

The UAE Space Agency organised the Seventh Arab Dialogue for Space Cooperation, which concluded today, during the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC), held in Dubai for the first time ever from 25th to 29th October. It brought together officials, experts, specialists and scientists from global space agencies and institutions, to exchange knowledge and expertise, as well as discuss key developments and technological advances in the international space sector.

The Seventh Arab Dialogue for Space Cooperation kicked off with a speech by Al Qubaisi, in which he presented the latest developments related to the work and activities of the Arab Space Cooperation Group.

Also, witnessed the election of a new President of the Arab Space Cooperation Group Members discussed several key working papers as well as the latest developments regarding Arab Space Cooperation Group’s basic charter, which was recently signed by Egypt and Morocco. It also presented an opportunity to discuss prominent space-related developments from across the Arab world.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the Arab 813 multispectral satellite, which is scheduled to monitor Earth. It will monitor climate change and support precision agriculture by measuring vegetation, soil types, minerals, water sources, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The 813 Arab Satellite is funded by the UAE Space Agency and will be built by Arab engineers at the National Space Science and Technology Centre at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, with the participation from engineers and scientists across the region.

Al Qubaisi said, "We continue to implement our commitment to activate the role of the Arab Space Cooperation Group, whose seventh meeting was organised on the sidelines of the 72nd International Astronautical Congress. As one of the most important international events in the space field, it served as an importance platform to reinforce the role of the Arab Space Cooperation Group in advancing shared interests."

He added, "We are keen for the Arab Space Cooperation Group to form a united alliance at regional and global events for the mutual benefit of all members. This will ensure the success of important collaborative projects such as the 813 Arab Satellite."

The Arab Space Cooperation Group was formed in 2019 by the UAE. It aims to enhance the exchange of knowledge, technical expertise, experiences, and information, as well encourage the development of scientific research and innovation to develop advanced space capabilities. It promotes the harmonisation of international laws and regulations and seeks to unify them as much as possible in line with global best practices. The charter encourages members without a space agency or space program to develop them and to cooperate with regional and international organisations.

