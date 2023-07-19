Open Menu

Arada Launches Saro, Seventh And Final Phase Of Sharjah’s Megaproject, Masaar

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) Arada has launched Saro, the seventh and final phase of Masaar, the mega-residential woodland project in the Al Suyoh district of New Sharjah.

The release of the last 597 homes comes as investor interest in the nature-inspired homes and award-winning master plan of the project has risen strongly, with 813 villas and townhouses valued at AED2.34 billion sold in Masaar in the first half of 2023.

The Saro district consists of idyllic two, three, and four-bedroom townhouses and premium four, five and six-bedroom villas, including upmarket Saro Forest Signature Villas. Smart features are standard at every Saro home, while larger villas offer additional privacy, multiple lounges, expansive terraces and swimming pools. All homes at Saro are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Shimmy Mathew, Group CFO of Arada, said, “The intense buyer interest that we have seen in Masaar since its launch has made this one of the most popular and bestselling master communities anywhere in the UAE. Saro represents the last chance for buyers to invest in Masaar; therefore, we expect high demand.

Construction on 1,416 homes in the project’s first three residential districts, Sendian, Kaya and Robinia, is underway, and the first homes are scheduled to be delivered later on in 2023. The construction contract for the fourth, fifth and sixth phases, Azalea, Sarai and Sequoia, will be awarded in the coming months.

Valued at AED9.5 billion, the Masaar master plan features 3,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, all of which are linked by a green spine featuring over 50,000 trees.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Kaya All Billion

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 minutes ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

4 minutes ago
 Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan wit ..

Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan with additional investments from ..

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

12 hours ago
US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

12 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

12 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

12 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

12 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

12 hours ago
 At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East