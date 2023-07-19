Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) Arada has launched Saro, the seventh and final phase of Masaar, the mega-residential woodland project in the Al Suyoh district of New Sharjah.

The release of the last 597 homes comes as investor interest in the nature-inspired homes and award-winning master plan of the project has risen strongly, with 813 villas and townhouses valued at AED2.34 billion sold in Masaar in the first half of 2023.

The Saro district consists of idyllic two, three, and four-bedroom townhouses and premium four, five and six-bedroom villas, including upmarket Saro Forest Signature Villas. Smart features are standard at every Saro home, while larger villas offer additional privacy, multiple lounges, expansive terraces and swimming pools. All homes at Saro are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Shimmy Mathew, Group CFO of Arada, said, “The intense buyer interest that we have seen in Masaar since its launch has made this one of the most popular and bestselling master communities anywhere in the UAE. Saro represents the last chance for buyers to invest in Masaar; therefore, we expect high demand.

Construction on 1,416 homes in the project’s first three residential districts, Sendian, Kaya and Robinia, is underway, and the first homes are scheduled to be delivered later on in 2023. The construction contract for the fourth, fifth and sixth phases, Azalea, Sarai and Sequoia, will be awarded in the coming months.

Valued at AED9.5 billion, the Masaar master plan features 3,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, all of which are linked by a green spine featuring over 50,000 trees.