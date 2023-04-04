Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the appointment of Edrafor Emirates LLC as the enabling works contractor for Toledo, Phase II of the fully integrated and all-inclusive residential community, Bloom Living.

Toledo comprises 405 units ranging from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes starting from 120 square metres (sqm) to 171 sqm to three- to five-bedroom detached villas measuring 254 sqm to 428 sqm. Phase II is scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim, said, “The start of enabling works in Toledo, six months after its successful launch, is another milestone in the construction of Bloom Living and a pivotal step in its development journey.

“Bloom Living has made remarkable progress over the past year, and we look forward to the start of works in its second phase. We are committed to keeping our promise to deliver one of our most exclusive community projects to the highest standards to ensure a superior living experience,” he added.

General Manager of Edrafor, Pierre Fayad, said, “Bloom Living brings a unique proposition to the UAE real estate market, and we are honoured to have been selected by Bloom Holding for the construction of this community.

Through our team’s experience, expertise, and track record of delivery, we are confident that the project will be a great success.”

Toledo features a community centre with two swimming pools and two children’s play areas surrounded by lush greenery and landscaping. The residents can also reach a mosque and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

Those living within Toledo can benefit from a wide range of facilities within walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple parks. They can also enjoy their time at the community’s main clubhouse, which provides easy access to pools, sports and recreational facilities, and a wellness centre. There is also a town centre offering various retail and F&B options.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheatres and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas.

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community will feature more than 4,500 homes, including villas, townhouses, and apartments.