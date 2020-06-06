UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Approves Newly-formed AECB's Board Of Directors

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB's Board of Directors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) The Cabinet has approved a resolution to reconstitute the Board of Directors of Al Etihad Credit Bureau, AECB, under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

The new board has several officials and representatives of various emirates as members. Its term is renewable every three years.

The resolution comes within the framework of the national strategy to enhance the role of the boards of directors to achieve the vision and strategic objectives of the Federal government.

