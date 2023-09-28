Open Menu

CBUAE, Central Bank Of Egypt Enter Into Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CBUAE, Central Bank of Egypt enter into Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) have today entered into a Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement between the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Egyptian Pound (EGP).

The agreement, signed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks with a nominal size of up to AED 5 billion and EGP 42 billion.

Commenting on the agreement, the Governor of CBUAE said, “The Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement between the UAE and Egypt reflects the strong relationship between the two countries and serves as an opportunity to promote cooperation and develop our respective economic and financial markets.

In line with the efforts of the UAE and Egypt’s leadership to collaborate more broadly across multiple areas, the CBUAE is keen to deepen its cooperation with the CBE to achieve common interests, positively impact the trade, investment and financial sectors, and enhance financial stability.”

Hassan Abdalla, Governor of CBE, said, “In support of the continued robust relations between the UAE and Egypt, the Central Bank of the UAE and the Central Bank of Egypt have entered into a Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement, which I am confident will bolster cooperation between both financial sectors in their respective currencies.”

Related Topics

Governor Exchange Egypt UAE Bank UAE Dirham Egyptian Pound Market Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets Ambassador of Hungary

Mansour bin Zayed meets Ambassador of Hungary

3 seconds ago
 Sharjah Publishing City showcases its unique servi ..

Sharjah Publishing City showcases its unique services, offerings at Amman Intern ..

11 seconds ago
 BRICS group poised to shape global economy, says S ..

BRICS group poised to shape global economy, says Saqr Ghobash

45 minutes ago
 Nakheel partners with Edmiston for Monaco Yacht Sh ..

Nakheel partners with Edmiston for Monaco Yacht Show 2023

45 minutes ago
 Brazil-UAE cultural interactions, especially music ..

Brazil-UAE cultural interactions, especially music concerts, build closeknit tie ..

60 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai launches challenge to uncover web-ap ..

Digital Dubai launches challenge to uncover web-application cybersecurity vulner ..

1 hour ago
UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Ira ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Iraq over victims of fire

1 hour ago
 Institutional investors invest AED8 billion in UAE ..

Institutional investors invest AED8 billion in UAE stocks since start of 2023

1 hour ago
 MoHAP collaborates with WHO, UNICEF to enhance res ..

MoHAP collaborates with WHO, UNICEF to enhance response to violence

2 hours ago
 Worldwide celebrations in full swing to mark birth ..

Worldwide celebrations in full swing to mark birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH

2 hours ago
 UICCA concludes participation in Climate Week NYC

UICCA concludes participation in Climate Week NYC

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Argentine Minister of Foreign ..

UAE Ambassador meets Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East