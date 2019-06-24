UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE's Total Foreign Currency Assets Up To AED379.3 Bn In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

CBUAE's total foreign currency assets up to AED379.3 bn in May

The total foreign currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to circa AED379.3 billion by the end of May 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The total foreign Currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to circa AED379.3 billion by the end of May 2019, a growth of 16.1 percent from AED326.6 billion on the same month last year, as current account balances and deposits with foreign banks strengthened to AED322.

5 billion from AED257.23 billion in May 2018, according to the CBUAE figures.

The foreign assets exclude CBUAE Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime CBUAE's held-to-maturity securities rose to around AED41.65 billion in May, with other foreign assets up to AED15.1 billion during the monitored period.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same May 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

15 minutes ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

15 minutes ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

17 minutes ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours Emirati heroes of nation ..

56 minutes ago

Gargash meets Chief Officer of Italian Interior Mi ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.