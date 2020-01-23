UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clubs From 17 Countries To Participate In AWST 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Clubs from 17 countries to participate in AWST 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) SHARJAH, 23rd January 2020 (WAM) - The fifth edition of the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST, organised by Sharjah Women's Sports, SWS, will see 60 clubs from 17 Arab countries competing in the individual format games of the tournament to be held in Sharjah from 2nd – 12th February 2020.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee and Director-General of SWS, noted that the AWST’s individual format games have always attracted a wide cross-section of players to compete with their peers and showcase their sporting talents, which has served to promote the tournament as a unique platform to raise the profile of women athletes in the Arab region.

She added, "A larger number of outstanding sportswomen are competing in the individual events this year too. We are certain that the tournament will achieve its goals in enriching the experience of the athletes and help them hone their skills to compete successfully, both regionally as well as globally."

AWST 2020 will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of SWS.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah Wife January February Women 2020 From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.