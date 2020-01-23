Clubs from 17 countries to participate in AWST 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) SHARJAH, 23rd January 2020 (WAM) - The fifth edition of the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST, organised by Sharjah Women's Sports, SWS, will see 60 clubs from 17 Arab countries competing in the individual format games of the tournament to be held in Sharjah from 2nd – 12th February 2020.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee and Director-General of SWS, noted that the AWST’s individual format games have always attracted a wide cross-section of players to compete with their peers and showcase their sporting talents, which has served to promote the tournament as a unique platform to raise the profile of women athletes in the Arab region.

She added, "A larger number of outstanding sportswomen are competing in the individual events this year too. We are certain that the tournament will achieve its goals in enriching the experience of the athletes and help them hone their skills to compete successfully, both regionally as well as globally."

AWST 2020 will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of SWS.