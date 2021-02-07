Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepts, destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched by terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Coalition have intercepted and destroyed on Sunday morning a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Southern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported today quoting the Coalition's Official Spokesman, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki.