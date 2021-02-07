UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Intercepts, Destroys Bomb-laden UAV Launched By Terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi Militia Toward Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 10:45 AM

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepts, destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched by terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Coalition have intercepted and destroyed on Sunday morning a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Southern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported today quoting the Coalition's Official Spokesman, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

10 hours ago

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

10 hours ago

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogu ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.