UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Cultural Faces’ Becomes Permanent Exhibition At Al Safa Art And Design Library

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:15 PM

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition at Al Safa Art and Design Library

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced that the ‘Cultural Faces’ exhibition, previously held at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature (EAFOL) 2021, will become a permanent exhibition at Al Safa Art & Design library to familiarise the public with a renowned group of UAE and global cultural leaders.

Through this exhibition, Dubai Culture seeks to enable society members, who did not have the opportunity to visit the exhibition during EAFOL last February, to embark on an innovative experience through which they would enrich their knowledge with Arab and global literature and poetry giants. They will also enjoy paintings that blend art and literature by well-known Syrian cartoonist Hassan Idlibi, who created visual drawings celebrating the faces of this prestigious group of thinkers and writers.

Dubai Culture said that this step comes as part of its efforts to make culture available everywhere and for everyone, as well as sectoral priorities of its strategic roadmap 2020-2025. It also reflects the important role that Al Safa Art & Design Library plays as an incubator for creativity and culture in the emirate.

This initiative comes within the framework of Dubai Culture’s keenness to enhance the vital cultural scene in the emirate and achieve its vision of consolidating the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Through the Cultural Faces exhibition, Dubai Culture celebrates a group of local, Arab and international cultural pioneers, including Arab literary giants, such as Emirati poet, writer and researcher Ahmed Rashid Thani; Emirati poet and writer Habib Yousuf Abdallah Al Sayegh; Palestinian poet and author Mahmoud Darwish; Egyptian author and novelist Naguib Mahfouz; Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani; poet and writer Ghazi Al Gosaibi; Saudi writer and critic Abdul Rahman Munif; a group of local and international contemporary writers and researchers, most prominent of which is Emirati writer and researcher Dr Rafia Ghubash; Emirati writer and storyteller Muhammad Ahmad Al-Murr; Bahraini poet Qassim Haddad; and Turkish writer and novelist Orhan Pamuk; among many others.

Related Topics

Syria UAE Dubai Visit Saudi Rashid Hub Ghazi February Arab

Recent Stories

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

20 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

49 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

1 hour ago

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.