Danube Group Supports '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign With AED 5 Million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 28th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Danube Group has pledged AED 5 million to support the "1 billion Meals Endowment" campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to launch the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund during Ramadan, providing a food safety net for underprivileged communities and demonstrating the values of compassion, charity, giving, and solidarity.

Danube Group's contribution joins those of other individuals, institutions, businesses, and charity associations supporting the campaign, bolstering the UAE's role as a key contributor to global humanitarian efforts.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, expressed his enthusiasm for being a supporter of the campaign and the opportunity to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programmes to combat hunger and malnutrition, issues that threaten tens of millions of people worldwide.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign encourages donations and contributions from individuals, businesses, philanthropists, and institutions across five main channels, including the campaign's website (www.1billionmeals.ae), a dedicated call center (toll-free number 800 9999), bank transfers in UAE Dirham to the campaign's Emirates NBD account (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802), SMS donations of AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription by sending "Meal" to 1020 for du users or 1110 for Etisalat e& users, and donations via the DubaiNow app by clicking on the "Donations" tab.