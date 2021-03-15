UrduPoint.com
Dtec, OQAL Angel Investors Network Saudi Arabia & Bahrain To Support Venture Investments For Start-ups

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest tech hub and co-working space in the MENA region wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OQAL Angel Investors Network, the leading early-stage investor group in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to enhance the venture investment culture in start-ups and support young entrepreneurs.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between Dtec and OQAL, to support entrepreneurs in the GCC with innovative and bold ideas, through bridging the communication gap between them and the various business sectors. Under this agreement, entrepreneurs will have the chance to meet angel investors, elite experts and specialists, and schedule meetings and agreements.

William Chappell, CFO and Executive Vice President for Technology and Entrepreneurship at DSOA, and Faris Al Rashid, Founder & Chairman of OQAL Org, Khaled Zainalabedin, Founder & President of OQAL Bahrain and Latifa BaNasr, the Chief Executive Officer of OQAL Org in Saudi Arabia, signed the MoU from both parties.

According to the MoU, Dtec and OQAL will be key partners who will support, mentor, and provide special consideration for investments to OQAL and Dtec-based entrepreneurs who would pitch and participate in joint demo day events. The two parties will participate in events aimed at encouraging bold investments, angel investing and establishing a culture of entrepreneurship, to highlight innovative start-ups executed by entrepreneurs and introduce investment companies to them.

In addition to investment considerations, the MoU sets out the general frameworks for supporting cross-pollination for a new market entry and scale of target start-ups to both the UAE, Saudi and Bahrain markets.

On this occasion, Chappell said, "The agreement supports entrepreneurs in Dtec and the wider UAE. It also opens new financing opportunities for them, especially in the fields of new technology and work trends based on technology solutions and innovative applications."

Al Rashed, the Chairman of OQAL, said, "Access to early-stage smart capital and angel investment is key to help nurture start-ups, and our partnership with Dtec, a strong backer of UAE and regional start-ups is invaluable."

Zainalabedin, President and Founder of OQAL in Bahrain, said, "We are very excited about this collaboration, which opens doors for GCC entrepreneurs and Start-ups to a significant source and access to both financial and business support."

Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus is the largest tech hub and co-working space in the MENA region and a base of operations for more than 900 start-ups from 72 countries.

OQAL group facilitates the link between entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas and promising projects and financiers to achieve economically feasible partnerships.

