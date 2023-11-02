Open Menu

Dubai Chambers Signs MoU With PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia, the largest Sharia bank in Indonesia, to enhance cooperation in the field of information exchange and help the bank expand to reach a wider range of banking customers.

The deal was inked during the second day of the Dubai Business Forum, hosted at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai from 1-2 November.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will exchange financial knowledge and information in key areas, contribute to the development of the financial and institutional environment in both markets, and enhance cooperation to achieve their shared objectives.

PT Bank Syariah Indonesia has established an office in Dubai as part of its expansion plans to international markets, with Dubai Chambers playing a key role in helping it obtain the necessary licence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Our cooperation with the largest Islamic bank in Indonesia reflects the chambers’ continuing commitment to supporting companies of all types and sizes with their expansion into the Dubai market and enabling them to leverage the benefits of the emirate’s favourable business ecosystem.

The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Business Dubai Bank Rashid Indonesia Hub November Market All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

2 minutes ago
 COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

9 minutes ago
 SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

31 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

60 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

1 hour ago
President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

1 hour ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

1 hour ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East