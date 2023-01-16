UrduPoint.com

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute Sign MoU To Advance Dubai’s Cultural Scene

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance Dubai’s cultural scene

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed an MoU with Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary think-tank which specialises in international relations, public policy and culture, to establish a knowledge partnership, with the aim of supporting Dubai’s cultural scene globally and advancing research on cultural and creative industries through panel discussions, publications, debates, and the exchange of experiences, skills and knowledge.

The MoU was signed by Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Dubai Abulhoul, CEO of Fiker Institute. It comes in line with Dubai Culture’s keenness to strengthen its local and international partnerships, which contributes to building innovative collaborations that ensure the promotion of knowledge development and provide valuable opportunities to support local and regional creatives.

Hala Badri said, “This cooperation will further empower Dubai’s cultural and creative sector. By exchanging experiences and knowledge with Fiker Institute, we will work to harness the power of this partnership through new initiatives and dialogue sessions that will serve the directions of our vision and strategic roadmap.”

Dubai Abulhoul said, “Through our knowledge partnership with Dubai Culture, we want to bring Emirati and regional artists, writers, and creatives to the forefront of global issues and debates. We could not think of a better partner to help us in our vision of having our stories told by us, and not for us, as a region.”

