Dubai Economy sees 83% growth in DED trader licences issued in first half of 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Department of Economic Development, DED, Trader licence launched by the Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector, enabling start-ups in Dubai to conduct business activities online and across social networking accounts, has seen an 83 percent increase in licences issued from January to end of June 2020.

Compared to the same period last year when the total number reached 1,064, the DED received an overwhelming response with 1,947 licences issued this year till June.

The report also showed that the number of DED Trader licences issued in June has reached 577, an increase of 163 percent compared to June 2019, when 219 were issued. This reflects the growth of Dubai as a leading destination for e-commerce and a commercial hub for consumers in the middle East region, as the emirate adopts its e-commerce strategy.

Dubai Economy focuses on providing support to DED Trader licence holders by signing partnerships with government and private sectors, providing facilities for their business growth as well as opening new channels by enhancing cooperation with major sales outlets.

The total number of DED Trader activities is 382, and the number of permitted activities in a single licence is ten, provided that they are consistent within the same group category. "Lifestyle Coaching" topped the list of activities issued since the launch until the end of June 2020 followed by "Marketing Services Via Social Media"; "Portal"; "Social Media Applications Development and Management"; "Perfumes and Cosmetics Trading"; "Marketing Management"; "Project Management Services"; "Web-Design"; "Ladies Wears Tailoring and Embroidery"; and "Readymade Garments Trading".

"Information Technology" group, which includes 17 activities topped the list of activity groups followed by "Fashion" (33 activities); "Other Personal and Trading Services" (13); "Ladies tailoring and design" (3), "Preparation of food" (7); "Commercial brokerage" (2); "Event organisers" (8); "Handicraft workshops" (13); "Electronics group" (17); and "Exhibition organisers" (5). The total number of the DED Trader licence groups is 82.

The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 percent Emirati and legal liability falls under the licence holder. The licence is issued electronically wherever you are by visiting dedtrader.ae and following simple steps; create username and password; enter address details, and social media accounts for the project/business; select the activity and trade name and finally, pay and receive the licence electronically.

Availing a DED Trader licence entitles you to a Dubai Chamber membership for commercial activities, bank facilities; a Customs Client Code which facilitates import and export via dubaitrade.ae; temporary employment services; participation in exhibitions and conferences and training workshop; displaying of products in consumer points of sale and providing workspace.