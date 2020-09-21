Dubai Economy shuts down café in Al Seef, fines 9 businesses and warns 6 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) Dubai Economy, in co-operation with the Dubai Tourism, shut down a café in Al Seef yesterday for not committing to COVID-19 precautionary measures, most notably physical distancing.

Inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy also imposed fines on nine businesses for not adhering to physical distancing and employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks.

In addition, six establishments were warned for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 668 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures. The establishments fined included a restaurant in Umm Hurair, retail outlets in various shopping centres, and a sewing and embroidery shop in Abu Hail. A gym in Al Safa 1 was also fined in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council.

Teams from CCCP continued their inspection and visited open markets and various shopping centres to ensure compliance with the precautionary guidelines, and preserve the emirate’s gains made despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 globally.

Dubai has seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities thanks to the directives of the leadership and the precautionary measures implemented.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Dubai Economy is working closely with public and private sector partners to identify the most important developments related to COVID-19, promote awareness on the guidelines and protocols in force, and ensure that everyone adheres to them and not commit anything that endanger the society.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be brought to its attention by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.