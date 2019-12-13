UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Recognised For Effective Governance Management Systems

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) DUBAI, 13th December 2019 (WAM) - The Dubai Police General HQ has obtained BSi 13500:2013 Certification for delivering effective governance of organisational performance, making them the first police agency in the world to implement and meet the requirements of the British Governance Standard.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts undertaken by the General Department of Quality and Excellence and said that Dubai Police steadily marches toward governance its work and police performance in all of its sectors. It comes in line with its strategic plan 2016-2021 that aims at guaranteeing community happiness, safe city, and innovation in resource management.

From his side, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence at the Dubai Police, said that receiving this certificate increase the responsibilities of all member of the police to double down on their efforts in their respective job fields to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the performance.

Maj. Gen Al Marri received the award from the Group Commercial Director of BSi, Harold Pradal, in the presence of Major General Al Obaidly and a number of senior officers.

