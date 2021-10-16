Dubai Ride returns to Sheikh Zayed Road, offers cycling enthusiasts epic bike-ride around landmarks

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Dubai Ride, one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge, is all set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road on 5th November, 2021, after its historic debut last year, offering cyclists a unique opportunity to pedal along Dubai’s main traffic artery against the backdrop of some of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Presented by DP World, Dubai Ride is open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals. The 14 km general route for ages 10+ will start and finish at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road - taking thousands of participants past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai. Families are encouraged to get involved with a 4 km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa.

The event is aligned with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into the world’s most active metropolis and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

Ahmed Alkhaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, "Last year, we made history when H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, led the cyclists onto Sheikh Zayed Road for the very first time. Not only is Dubai Ride a fun event for the whole family, it also allows us to take advantage of our great weather and embrace a more active, outdoor lifestyle. I look forward to seeing the spectacle of thousands of cyclists on 5th November, and helping to make Dubai an even happier, healthier city."

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai sports Council, commented, "We are pleased to announce the second edition of Dubai Ride. The inaugural edition of Dubai Ride was a blockbuster success, with more than 20,000 people of all ages and nationalities taking part, turning the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant cycling track.

Dubai Ride is an epitome of what Dubai represents – a melting pot of different cultures and people – and it is a microcosm of what Dubai Sports Council stands for – a healthy and happy community that leads a physically active lifestyle."

Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO DP World, said, "At DP World, we believe fitness should be accessible for all, and our people are encouraged to pursue a healthy lifestyle through regular physical activity. Therefore, we are delighted to continue our support of the Dubai Ride as part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge."

This year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge will offer an action-packed Calendar of free fitness events, classes, and wellbeing activities at live events across the city. It includes three fitness villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park, 14 fitness hubs in communities across Dubai and over 5,000 free fitness classes. In addition to Dubai Ride, <https://www.dubairun.com/> Dubai Run <https://www.dubairun.com/> will also return in 2021; giving everyone the chance to get active and run on Sheikh Zayed Road on 26 November.

With more than one million community members expected to participate, all Challenge activities will comply with COVID-19 regulations and social distancing mandates. Participants are also encouraged to follow guidelines for their safety, such as wearing masks when in public spaces.

Dubai Ride is organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; with presenting partner DP World; association partners Aviv Clinics, Emaar, Emirates Airline and Emirates NBD; official partners Emirates Airline, Mai Dubai, and Noon; government partners Event’s Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of education and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) and media and app partners Arabian Radio Network (ARN) and STEPPI.

Register now for Dubai Ride at https://www.dubairide.com <https://www.dubairide.com/> .