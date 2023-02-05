UrduPoint.com

Dubai Supreme Council Of Energy Holds 74th Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 74th meeting of the Council, which was held in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of DSCE, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).
The meeting reviewed progress of the Green Charger initiative, which was launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to increase the number of for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Dubai and support the transition to environmentally-friendly vehicles.

By the end of 2022, the number of Green Chargers reached 350 with more than 620 charging points across Dubai. The initiative has had a huge impact on the increase of electric and hybrid vehicles. The number of EVs reached 15,100, while the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022.

The meeting also reviewed the Dubai Waste Management Centre in Al Warsan, the largest of its kind to turn waste into energy. This was launched by Dubai Municipality in partnership with Dubai Holding and Dubal Holding. Progress in this project has reached 91 percent, and the first phase will be operational in May 2023. This project is a significant step in waste management and converting waste into energy in line with the UAE’s sustainable development goals.

The meeting also discussed the initiatives and programmes supported by DSCE to be a platform that brings together the government and private sector in Dubai and expands the scope of current applications in line with the principles of a circular economy.

The UAE attaches great importance to achieving sustainable development and the efficient use of natural resources through the transition towards a green economy and increasing the share of renewable and clean energy. The UAE Circular Economy Policy identifies the priorities in this area. Priorities include green infrastructure, sustainable transportation, sustainable manufacturing, and sustainable food production and consumption.

Al Tayer said, “We are guided by the vision of the wise leadership to anticipate and shape the future. In Dubai, we have a clear vision that includes the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. We have taken concrete steps in developing pioneering projects that support the UAE’s future ambitions to build a successful green economy model. At the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, we launch initiatives and regularly review work plans to ensure the achievement of national strategies towards net-zero by 2050 and consolidate a low-carbon economy. Our initiatives consolidate the UAE’s leading role in implementing the best practices and adopting the latest technologies. These will be reviewed during COP28, which will be hosted in the UAE in November 2023."

For his part, “In developing policies and programmes that support sustainable energy, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is committed to focusing on the technical and financial elements to ensure successful implementation. This approach has resulted in developing unique projects in the UAE and the region."

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Dubai Company Oil Vehicles Vehicle RTA Progress May November Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

1 minute ago
 Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf pass ..

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

14 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.