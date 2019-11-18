Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews work progress on Demand Side Management Strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, held the 57th meeting of the council in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, where they discussed the work progress on the Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce the demand for electricity and water by 30 percent by 2030

Attendees at the council meeting included Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and the council's board members, including Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdullah bin Kalban, CEO and MD of Emirates Global Aluminium; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC; Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee; Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector; and Frederic Chemin, General Manager at Dubai Petroleum.

The meeting also discussed the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 to increase the number of hybrid and electric vehicles in the market and raise their proportion to 10 percent by 2030. It addressed the work progress of the Etihad Energy Services Company's projects for Shams Dubai, Emiratisation, and advancing the capabilities of Emiratis in the Supreme Council’s organisations.

"We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform into a green economy," Al Tayer, said adding, "The meeting discussed the Etihad ESCO projects that depend on the Standards and Regulations of the Shams Dubai initiative. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, launched Shams Dubai to encourage household and building owners to install photovoltaic panels to generate electricity and connect them to the DEWA's grid. The meeting reviewed the progress of this initiative for government buildings. The DEWA has installed 10 percent so far, and intends to install another 10 percent by 2020."

"During the meeting, we discussed the RTA’s initiative to speed up the transformation into green mobility. The initiative aims to transform 90 percent of limousines operating in Dubai into environmental-friendly vehicles (hybrid/electric) by 2026, starting from 2020. The RTA will ensure more hybrid and electric cars into its limousine fleet to reduce 45 percent of carbon emissions to support the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy," Al Muhairbi said.