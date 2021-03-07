Dubai’s Al Safeer congress ambassadors honoured for driving business events

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Recognising their role in spearheading efforts to attract international business events to the city and creating a platform to lead the global business events rebound, Dubai Tourism has honoured its Al Safeer Congress Ambassadors.

Encompassing healthcare professionals, scientists, industry experts, academics, business leaders and government officials from across the city, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme members have been leading the way in bidding for and winning significant international conferences and congresses for Dubai and defining it as both a knowledge hub and a leading business events destination.

Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and a division of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, presented awards to 12 member organisations at the Programme’s annual appreciation ceremony, held on 3rd March, 2021, at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City. More than 150 ambassadors and business events stakeholders attended the event.

Despite the pandemic, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme last year succeeded in securing several international association conferences that are to be hosted in Dubai over the coming years, and set to attract more than 16,500 industry-specific professionals and experts from around the world. Among the events won in 2020 thanks to the contributions of the ambassadors were, the World Marinas Conference 2021, World Congress of Direct Selling 2023, and World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems 2024.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "Once again we congratulate and express gratitude to all our ambassadors for their commitment and vital contributions towards securing leading international business events for the city.

The Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme plays a critical role in building on Dubai’s status as a global knowledge hub, and it was particularly noteworthy that amid the cancellation and postponement of many events, our proactive ambassadors persisted in engaging with their colleagues globally and reinforcing Dubai’s strengths as a host city.

"In a year in which the city will begin hosting Expo 2020 Dubai and the nation will mark its 50th anniversary, we welcome interest from potential ambassadors to help propel the knowledge economy further forward by joining us to demonstrate the city’s ability to host successful and impactful events."

Established in 2010, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme has been at the heart of Dubai’s growth as a business events destination, by the end of 2020 playing a role in successfully bringing in more than 180 events with almost 250,000 delegates in attendance to Dubai.

In addition to the awards, last week’s event also had an educational element, with Dubai Tourism providing an overview of how the sector has navigated through the pandemic and the foundations laid for a strong rebound. A panel discussion featuring leading members of the Al Safeer programme and meeting industry experts also explored how they navigated the new reality when organising events and embraced innovation and fresh thinking to maximise their events’ potential. International Keynote Speaker, Broadcaster and Trainer David Meade also appeared virtually to discuss his experiences with hybrid events over the past year and share insights into the future of events.