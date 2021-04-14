UrduPoint.com
Dubai’s RTA Donates AED5 Million To ‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a donation of AED5 million to the "100 Million Meals" campaign that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Directors of RTA, said the aim of providing 100 million meals to people in need is a clear example of the benevolence that is central to the UAE’s social fabric, laid by the nation’s late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Doing good, Al Tayer added, has become the instinctive approach of the UAE towards those in dire need of help.

People inside and outside the UAE can donate online through the website www.100millionmeals.ae or a bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201).

Local donations can be made by sending "Meal" by SMS on specified numbers for Du or Etisalat listed on the website. Big monetary donations can be made by reaching out to the campaign’s team on the toll-free number 8004999.

