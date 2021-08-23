Emirates signs interline agreement with CemAir

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Emirates has signed an interline agreement with CemAir that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa through the airline's gateways of Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The partnership also includes a couple of leisure points exclusively served by CemAir.

This marks the first partnership between both airlines, and Emirates' fourth airline partnership in South Africa. The arrangement between Emirates and CemAir includes the convenience of single ticket itineraries with onwards booking and baggage transfers from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Margate, Durban, Hoedspruit, Plettenberg Bay, George and Sishen.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said, "We are proud to partner with CemAir and commence our interline agreement. The new CemAir links provide our customers with even more possibilities to travel smoothly across many of South Africa's most popular leisure points, in addition to the added benefit of connectivity to CemAir's exclusively served points Margate and Plettenberg Bay.

"Connecting our networks solidifies our commitment to offering our customers even more travel opportunities, especially for those wanting to experience South Africa's existing favourites, as well as travellers plotting new itineraries. We look forward to working together and strengthening our relationship."

Miles van der Molen, CEO of CemAir, said, "We are delighted to partner with Emirates Airline, a name synonymous with quality and elegance. Our interline agreement provides our customers with convenience and savings as they can now seamlessly connect from our flights to the vast global network of this iconic airline.

"As we continue our expansion during the post Covid recovery period we realise that now more than ever partnerships are key to our success. Working with market leaders like Emirates Airline is a further demonstration of our commitment to our customers to provide the best service and value."