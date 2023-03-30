UrduPoint.com

Emirati Athletes Grab Four Medals At NAS Fencing Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) Emirati athletes claimed four medals, including a gold, two silvers, and one bronze, as the thrilling Fencing Championship came to a close at the 10th NAS Sports Tournament in Dubai on Wednesday.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

With a total prize purse of AED4 million, AED3 million will be disbursed among the winners of eight sports events at NAS, including volleyball, padel tennis, Jiu-Jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, and cycling, while AED1 million worth of prizes will be distributed among the audience.

120 fencers, including male and female athletes from 14 countries, participated in one of the most closely contested championships in NAS Sports Tournament history.

Tunisia’s Mohamed Ayoub Al Ferjani won gold in the men's foil competition, while the UAE's Hamad Al-Jallaf won silver, and Egypt’s Abdul Rahman Haffour took bronze.

Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Abed won the gold medal in the men's épée category competition. Estonia’s player Steh Brent won the silver medal, and Jawad Al-Daoud of Saudi Arabia won the bronze medal.

In the men's sabre competition, Iran's Mohammad Rahbari produced a perfect performance to win gold, while his compatriot Fotohi Veerabad came in second place. Emirati fencer Hamed Al Mazmi settled for bronze. UAE got another medal through Hayam Al-Balooshi, who won the silver medal.

UAE’s Noura Al Briki won gold in the women’s sabre competition of the championship.

