UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Presents Vehicles To Support Service Institutions In Hadramaut, Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

ERC presents vehicles to support service institutions in Hadramaut, Yemen

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Thursday, presented 10 vehicles to Mukalla District to support departments and service institutions in Hadramaut Governorate.

The Local Corporation for Water Supply and Sanitation in Hadramaut received four cars and the Cleaning and Improvement Fund in Hadramaut Coast received two cars while Hajar District received two, and Taryam District received two.

The cars were provided as a first batch in accordance with the needs raised by the authority in the governorate.

During the handover ceremony, attended by several Directors-General and heads of service institutions in Hadramaut, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the ERC's Humanitarian Aid in Yemen, said, "The support is in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to support public service in the Government of Hadramaut.

The UAE’s attention was seen in the project while supporting the authorities to back service institutions to develop services in this sector."

Al Shamsi emphasised the UAE's keenness on providing relief and humanitarian support to ease the suffering of the Yemenis, starting from distributing food baskets to infrastructure rehabilitation, with attention to health, education and all other vital sectors.

Directors-general, and heads of service institutions in Hadramaut extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership for the generous support and hailed the ERC’s efforts in supporting the service sector and improving its working.

They also underscored the importance of the logistic support provided by the ERC to local authorities in key sectors of Hadramaut.

Related Topics

Education Water Yemen UAE Vehicles Rashid All From Government

Recent Stories

Claire Williams reveals family F1 team's new owner ..

1 minute ago

Iran says reissue of Mohammed cartoons is 'provoca ..

2 minutes ago

UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technolo ..

3 minutes ago

'Pulse' sparks hunt for survivors one month after ..

6 minutes ago

Four flood relief camps set up in Muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago

216385 children to be vaccinated in anti-polio cam ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.