ERC presents vehicles to support service institutions in Hadramaut, Yemen

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Thursday, presented 10 vehicles to Mukalla District to support departments and service institutions in Hadramaut Governorate.

The Local Corporation for Water Supply and Sanitation in Hadramaut received four cars and the Cleaning and Improvement Fund in Hadramaut Coast received two cars while Hajar District received two, and Taryam District received two.

The cars were provided as a first batch in accordance with the needs raised by the authority in the governorate.

During the handover ceremony, attended by several Directors-General and heads of service institutions in Hadramaut, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the ERC's Humanitarian Aid in Yemen, said, "The support is in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to support public service in the Government of Hadramaut.

The UAE’s attention was seen in the project while supporting the authorities to back service institutions to develop services in this sector."

Al Shamsi emphasised the UAE's keenness on providing relief and humanitarian support to ease the suffering of the Yemenis, starting from distributing food baskets to infrastructure rehabilitation, with attention to health, education and all other vital sectors.

Directors-general, and heads of service institutions in Hadramaut extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership for the generous support and hailed the ERC’s efforts in supporting the service sector and improving its working.

They also underscored the importance of the logistic support provided by the ERC to local authorities in key sectors of Hadramaut.