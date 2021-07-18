UrduPoint.com
Etihad Launches 65th Destination With First Flight To Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Etihad launches 65th destination with first flight to Vienna

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Etihad Airways, the UAE national airline, today launched its inaugural flight to Vienna, the first of a new twice-weekly service between Abu Dhabi and the Austrian capital.

Flight EY147 departed Abu Dhabi International Airport at 7.30 a.m. and is expected to land at Vienna Airport at approximately 11.20 a.m. today.

The new service will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, offering 28 seats in business and 262 seats in Economy, entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer at Etihad, said, "After successfully launching Mykonos, Santorini and Malaga earlier in July, we’re delighted to now introducing flights to Vienna.

The 65th passenger destination to be added to Etihad’s growing network, we are confident that its timeless imperial grandeur and vibrant cultural scene will appeal to many travellers."

Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport, stated, "We welcome Etihad as a new airline to Vienna Airport. Etihad is a strong carrier with a far-reaching route network, and we are delighted with its decision to launch regularly scheduled flights to Vienna. The UAE, in particular, is an important market for Austrian tourism, and the new flight connection is a good sign that things are slowly picking up again."

