UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exchange Rate Fluctuates Against Top Import, Export Partners

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Exchange rate fluctuates against top import, export partners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The UAE Dirham in Q1-2019 depreciated against the currencies of top 10 non-dollarised import and non-oil export partners by 0.81 pc and 0.53 pc, respectively, on a quarterly basis, according to the Quarterly Economic Review of the Central Bank of the UAE.

On a Y-o-Y basis, the AED appreciated against top 10 non-dollarized import and non-oil export partners by 4.41 pc and 5.86 pc, respectively.

On the imports side, the UAE Dirham depreciated in Q1 against its top 10 non-dollarised import partners, which account for 52.3 pc of the total imports, to reach -0.81 pc Q-o-Q, compared to an appreciation of 0.74 pc in the previous quarter.

Further, the AED depreciated mainly against emerging market economies’ currencies, which sharply appreciated during the first quarter of 2019.

Bilateral exchange rates show that the AED depreciated mainly against the Chinese Yuan (China has the largest weight in the import basket, around 18.7pc) by Q-o-Q 2.41 pc.

Furthermore, the AED depreciated against the Indian Rupee Q-o-Q by 2.23 pc compared to an appreciation of 2.73 pc in the previous quarter. The national Currency depreciated against the Japanese Yen (2.28 pc), the South Korean Won (0.21 pc), the Pound Sterling (1.31 pc) and the Turkish Lira (2.29 pc). However, the AED appreciated against the Euro Q-o-Q by 0.46 pc, compared to an appreciation of 1.96 pc in the previous quarter, and against the Swiss Franc (0.14 pc).

Related Topics

India Exchange Import China UAE Bank Euro Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won Turkish Lira 2019 Market Top Weight

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

27 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

27 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

27 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

30 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.