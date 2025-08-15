Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) Pakistani student Mahnoor Cheema has made history by setting four new world records in her A-Level examinations, achieving top distinction across 24 subjects.

Earlier, she had also excelled in 34 GCSE subjects, demonstrating her extraordinary academic prowess.

With these latest achievements, Mahnoor Cheema now holds a total of six global records—the highest ever attained by any secondary school student worldwide.

Following her outstanding performance, she has secured admission to study Medicine at Oxford University.

Mahnoor Cheema set records for the most individual A-Level subjects passed, the highest number of A+ and A grades obtained, and the most subjects passed with distinction.

Commenting on her success, Mahnoor said, “This has been a dream since my childhood, and now it has come true. Gaining admission to Oxford is a joyful moment for me, and I dedicate this achievement to the sacrifices of my parents.”

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Mahnoor holds a diploma in music, has won gold medals in acting and public speaking, and is a member of Mensa.

Her remarkable achievements have brought pride to both Pakistan and the United Kingdom.